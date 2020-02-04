|
|
|
Jackson Peter Anthony Passed away following a courageous fight on 19th January 2020,
aged 81 years.
There are many fond memories shared by Peter's wife of 60 years, Pauline.
He leaves behind loving sons Sean, Mark & Stuart, wives and partners
4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren who will all miss Peter.
The Funeral Service will take place at
St. Aidan's Church on
8th February 2020 at 10:30am followed by a burial at City Road Cemetery at 12 noon.
We will be meeting in the
Trades & Labour Club, Duke Street. following the burial for celebratory drinks, all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, donations to Dementia UK following the service or directly to W M Simpson & Son,
103 Fitzwalter Road, Sheffield, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Feb. 4, 2020