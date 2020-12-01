|
Ramsey Peter Robert Sadly passed away at
Norwood Grange Care Home on November 22nd, 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Dacia.
Much loved Dad of Michael, Paul and Andrew. Loving Father in law of Anne, Bev and Gráinne. Dear Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Service and cremation at
Grenoside South Chapel on
16th December at 3:30pm.
A celebration of his life to be
held at a later date.
Family flowers only please, any kind donations for St Luke's Hospice.
Published in The Star on Dec. 1, 2020