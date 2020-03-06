|
|
|
Riggall Peter Has passed away at
St Luke's Hospice, aged 59.
Peter was Sheffield born and bred
and served as a firefighter
for 32 years before retirement.
Peter leaves widow, Chris - children Matthew and Sophie - Sophie's fiancé, Chris - father, Brian and sister, Jane.
The funeral will take place at
Christ Church, Stannington on
Friday 13th March 2020 at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation.
The family extend a warm invitation to all friends to join them after the service at the Rose and Crown (Minnie's), Stannington for an opportunity to share memories and celebrate what would have been Pete's 60th birthday.
Donations in memory of Peter
can be made to St Luke's Hospice.
For more information, please contact Spire Funeral Services, 95 Derby Road, Chesterfield, S40 2ER 01246 221555.
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2020