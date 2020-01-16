Home

Jonathan Alcock & Son, Ltd.
Brook Road
Cheadle, Cheshire SK8 1PQ
0161 428 2097
Peter Smith Notice
Smith Professor Peter Frederick Passed away peacefully in Abney Court Care Home, Cheadle, on 22nd December 2019,
aged 88 years.
He was a much-loved husband,
father and grandfather, who was an inspirational architect, teacher and author, renowned for his work on aesthetics and, since the late 1980s, climate change.

Thanksgiving service to be held at
St. John's Church (S10 3GX), Ranmoor, Sheffield on 28/1/20 at 1.30pm.
No flowers please.
For all enquires and charity donations please contact Jonathan Alcock and Sons Ltd., Brook House, Brook Road, Cheadle, Cheshire. SK8 1PQ.
Tel: 0161 428 2097.
Published in The Star on Jan. 16, 2020
