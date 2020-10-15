Home

Smith Peter Gerald Passed away on
27th September,
aged 87 years, in the Northern General Hospital.
Beloved and loving Husband of Rita. Much loved Dad of Joanne and Ian. Loving Grandad of Sian, Louise and Victoria. Dear Father-In-Law
of Patrick and Nicola.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium (North Chapel) on Wednesday
21st October at 11.00am. Family
flowers only but donations in lieu will be sent to The British Heart Foundation.
Will be sadly missed by many.
Published in The Star on Oct. 15, 2020
