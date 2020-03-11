Home

T W Birks & Son Limited (Deepcar, Sheffield)
100 Manchester Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S36 2RE
0114 288 5555
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
15:00
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel
Peter Trickett Notice
TRICKETT Peter On 22nd February 2020.
The family of the late
Peter Trickett are most grateful for all the cards of condolence and beautiful floral tributes received during their recent sad bereavement.
Thanks are also expressed to all the staff at Belmont House Care Home and T. W. Birks & Son Funeral Directors.
Funeral Service to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Friday 13th March at 3pm.
Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated
for Alzheimer's Research UK,
for which a box will be available
at the Crematorium.
All enquiries to T W Birks & Son,
100 Manchester Road, Deepcar,
S36 2RE. Tel 0114 2885555
Published in The Star on Mar. 11, 2020
