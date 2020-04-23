|
|
|
WILSON Peter Passed away on 14th April 2020,
aged 61 years.
The dearly loved husband of Deborah. Much loved son of Irene. Loving father of Tom & Joe, step father of Jenny & James. Grandad to Ellie, Heidi & Jack. Father-in-law of Sophie & Laura. Brother of John and brother-in-law
of Shelagh.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium
on Friday 1st May.
I often sit and think of you,
The things you used to say,
I wonder why you had to die,
Without a chance to say goodbye.
Though out of sight, you're ever
still missed, loved, still mine.
You will live with me in memory,
Until the end of time.
Ever loving Deb.
His weary hours and days of pain,
His troubled nights are passed,
and in our aching hearts we know,
he has found sweet rest at last.
All the family.
Published in The Star on Apr. 23, 2020