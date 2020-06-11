Home

Peter Winslade Notice
WINSLADE Peter Passed away
peacefully at his home
on June 8th, 2020 aged 76 years
Beloved Husband of Jacqueline.
Much Loved Dad of
Adele, Angelique, Leon and
the late Alison and Mark Peter.
Father in law of Geoff,
Copernicus and Becki.
Loving Grandad of Imogen and Jade.
Private Service and Cremation to take place on Thursday June 18th.
Donations in memory of Peter
made payable for Hope City Foundation
to H.Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
Published in The Star on June 11, 2020
