Woodhead Peter Suddenly and unexpectedly, Peter passed away on 25th August 2020, aged 90 years. He leaves behind his beloved
wife Elaine, daughter Zoe
and son-in-law Tim.
We lost old Pete today,
A special man in every way.
He'd talk about football and his Leicester days,
He did it his own way,
never changed his ways.
He played centre forward
with plenty of speed,
Then went in the RAF
to do his good deed.
His writing was perfect,
As a Draughtsman he trained,
Building the Humber Bridge.
Well, that's what he claimed.
He loved to see Harry
when we came to call,
Feeding him biscuits
and throwing his ball.
His wife and his daughter
were his number one love,
Now he fishes with Grandad,
looking down from above.
Published in The Star on Sept. 8, 2020