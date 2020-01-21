Home

Philip Barrett Notice
BARRETT Philip Promoted to glory on
5th January 2020, aged 74 years.
A much loved husband of Valerie.
A funeral service shall take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January at 2pm.
Followed by a thanksgiving service at Sheffield Citadel Salvation Army Church on Psalter Lane at 3pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations are for The Salvation Army and Dogs Trust which can be given on the day or sent to Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd, 56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield,
S18 2LG.
Published in The Star on Jan. 21, 2020
