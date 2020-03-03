|
|
|
Hides Philip Charles On 22nd February, aged 73 years, following a long battle with cancer, Philip passed away peacefully with family and friends
by his side.
The dearly loved husband of Penny, much loved dad of Stephen & Louise and Jonathan & Anna.
Loving brother of Ron and Jean.
Funeral service at
Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel, on Thursday 12th March
at 11.00 am.
Donations, if desired, to
Weston Park Cancer Charity for which a box will be available at the service.
All enquiries: T W Birks 0114 2885555
Published in The Star on Mar. 3, 2020