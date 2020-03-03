Home

POWERED BY

Services
T W Birks & Son Limited (Deepcar, Sheffield)
100 Manchester Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S36 2RE
0114 288 5555
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Hides
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Hides

Notice Condolences

Philip Hides Notice
Hides Philip Charles On 22nd February, aged 73 years, following a long battle with cancer, Philip passed away peacefully with family and friends
by his side.
The dearly loved husband of Penny, much loved dad of Stephen & Louise and Jonathan & Anna.
Loving brother of Ron and Jean.
Funeral service at
Grenoside Crematorium,
North Chapel, on Thursday 12th March
at 11.00 am.
Donations, if desired, to
Weston Park Cancer Charity for which a box will be available at the service.
All enquiries: T W Birks 0114 2885555
Published in The Star on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -