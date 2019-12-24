Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip May

Notice Condolences

Philip May Notice
MAY Philip (Boz) Aged 64, passed away at home on 6th December 2019. Devoted husband of Sue, much loved dad of Garry, Craig and Stacey, loving father in law of Christina, Rich and Natalie, also treasured and loving grandad of Abi, Owen and Corey.
Service and cremation will be held on 3rd January 2020 at 1.45pm at City Road Crematorium. Family flowers only, but donations may be given on the day for the National Autistic Society.
Deeply missed by all his family.

Goodnight, sleep tight grandad.
Love Owen and Abi.
Sweet dreams baldy.
Love from Corey.
Published in The Star on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -