MAY Philip (Boz) Aged 64, passed away at home on 6th December 2019. Devoted husband of Sue, much loved dad of Garry, Craig and Stacey, loving father in law of Christina, Rich and Natalie, also treasured and loving grandad of Abi, Owen and Corey.
Service and cremation will be held on 3rd January 2020 at 1.45pm at City Road Crematorium. Family flowers only, but donations may be given on the day for the National Autistic Society.
Deeply missed by all his family.
Goodnight, sleep tight grandad.
Love Owen and Abi.
Sweet dreams baldy.
Love from Corey.
Published in The Star on Dec. 24, 2019