|
|
|
VESSEY Ray Passed away on
August 4th 2020, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband to the late Margaret.
A loved dad and grandad of
Sarah and Amy.
Due to current restrictions a family service will take place at City Road Cemetery Chapel on Thursday
27th August at 2:45 pm prior to Ray being laid to rest.
We invite family and friends to celebrate Ray's life at The Sheaf View, 25 Gleadless Road, S2 3AA.
"Together Again"
Loving memories of Ray.
Love Kath and the late Joe.
Ray, you will be in our thoughts
and hearts forever.
Love Irene, Albert, Alison & Eleanor. God Bless.
Published in The Star on Aug. 20, 2020