BROOKS Raymond Wilfred Passed away suddenly on
6th July, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Pat and much loved dad to David, brother-in-law of Margaret and the late Michael, cousin-in-law of Jacqui and her husband, Dud.
Funeral service at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st July at 11:00am.
If wished, donations can be made payable to Help for Heroes or
the Royal British Legion.
Enquiries to
Tomlinson & Windley, 0114 266 1726. Loved and remembered always.
Published in The Star on July 10, 2020