|
|
|
Green Raymond of Blackpool,
formerly of Sheffield,
sadly passed away at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital
on 11th March 2020, aged 77.
Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, Step Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad
and Brother.
There will be a private family funeral service. All enquiries to Peace
Funerals 0114 253 0505.
Gone are the days we used to share
but in our hearts you're always there.
All our love Leigh, John, Chloe,
Lauren and Christia
Shaun, Karen and Chris
Good night, God bless Great Grandad
Lots of love Ruby and Leo x
Published in The Star on Mar. 26, 2020