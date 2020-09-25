|
|
|
Green Raymond Raymond passed away peacefully on the
17th September 2020 at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital,
aged 84 years.
Loving husband to his late wife Sheila. Loving father to Anita, Yvonne, Dawn,
Angela and his late son Kevin.
A wonderful granddad
and great granddad.
The funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 29th September at 11.15am
at City Road Crematorium.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Flowers to be delivered to
John Fairest Funeral Home.
Published in The Star on Sept. 25, 2020