HINCHCLIFFE Raymond We announce with great sorrow the death of of Ray Hinchcliffe CBE, Retired Civil Servant, former Head of Information Services, Department of Education and Skills, aged 70. Ray died peacefully at home on 23rd February after a long illness borne with dignity and characteristic impatience.
He will be much missed by Kate,
their children and grandchildren
and all those who loved him.
Funeral service will be held at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on 17th March at 11.15am followed by a private family function. No flowers please,
all donations to DEBRA (www.justgiving.com/fundraising/
rayhinchcliffe)
Published in The Star on Mar. 6, 2020