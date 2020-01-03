|
MORRIS Raymond T Raymond passed away peacefully on 24th December 2019, aged 98 years.
Beloved husband of the late Vera,
much loved father of Heather.
A service of Committal is to be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 10.30am, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at Stephen Hill Methodist Church, Crosspool at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu made payable to either S.H.C Fund 4422 (Endocrine Investigation Unit) or Weston Park Cancer Charity may be sent to John Heath and Sons, 4-16 Earsham Street, S4 7LS.
Published in The Star on Jan. 3, 2020