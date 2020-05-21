|
Watson Reginald Aged 95 years.
Left us peacefully on the
30th April 2020. Beloved Father and Grandfather to many.
Funeral service to be held at
Lea Fields Crematorium, Gainsborough on Tuesday 26th May 2020 at 2.30pm. Closed service for close family only please, due to current restrictions.
Family flowers only. Donations gratefully accepted in lieu for the NHS and Lincoln Hospital Stroke Unit.
Donations can be made online at funeralguide.co.uk
All enquiries to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services,
1 King Street, Market Rasen,
LN8 3BB. Tel: 01673 842788
Published in The Star on May 21, 2020