Walton (nee Clews)
Renee Passed away peacefully on 18th January 2020.
Wife of the late Sidney,
Mother of the late John and Martin, Grandma to Ashley, Natalie, Stacey and Jamie. Dearly loved Sister and Auntie,
Dear Friend of William over many years. Many thanks to Rose Cottage Nursing Home, who made Renee comfortable during the last weeks.
Funeral service to take place at
City Road Crematorium on
Thursday 13th February at 11.00 am.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made on the day for the
British Diabetic Association.
Greatly loved and missed by us all.
Rest in Peace
Published in The Star on Feb. 7, 2020