|
|
|
BOND Richard Wood Passed away peacefully in Northern General Hospital, on 16th February 2020, aged 77 years.
Much loved brother of Eric, Edith, Mary, Ernest and the late Kath, John and Frank and a dearly loved uncle,
great-uncle and great-great-uncle
to his many nephews and nieces.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for Dementia Research UK
may be left at the service.
Enquiries to W Simpson & Son.
Tel: 0114 2723928
Brother to me
Uncle to us
We saw you fading
Our hearts breaking
Forever loved
Eric, Michele and Toni.
Published in The Star on Feb. 26, 2020