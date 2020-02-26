Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
14:30
City Road Crematorium
Richard Bond
BOND Richard Wood Passed away peacefully in Northern General Hospital, on 16th February 2020, aged 77 years.
Much loved brother of Eric, Edith, Mary, Ernest and the late Kath, John and Frank and a dearly loved uncle,
great-uncle and great-great-uncle
to his many nephews and nieces.
Service at City Road Crematorium on Wednesday 4th March at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations for Dementia Research UK
may be left at the service.
Enquiries to W Simpson & Son.
Tel: 0114 2723928

Brother to me
Uncle to us
We saw you fading
Our hearts breaking
Forever loved
Eric, Michele and Toni.
Published in The Star on Feb. 26, 2020
