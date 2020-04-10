|
|
|
Foster Richard John Passed away suddenly at home on Friday 27th March 2020, aged 77 years young.
Beloved husband of Maureen,
much loved Dad of Sallianne and Robert, Poppa of Harry,
Charlie, Fred and Olivia.
Father in law to Tim and Liz
and brother to Anne.
Richard will be sadly missed by many, but most of all his heartbroken family. He had so much more to do!
Family only funeral at
Grenoside 16th April.
A celebration of Richard's life will be announced at a later date.
Any further details contact Barry Pritchard Funeral Services.
Published in The Star on Apr. 10, 2020