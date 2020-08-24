Home

Goodman Richard Warwick Died peacefully on
7th August, aged 77.
Former Managing Director
of Goodman Sparks Ltd.
Much loved father to Andrew and Emily, very dear friend to Rosemary and adored grandfather.
Family service to be held at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 27th August at 12.30pm.
Flowers and donations in
memory of Richard are welcome.
The service will be available by
webcast for family and friends.
Please contact John Fairest,
Abbey Lane (0114 274 5244) for further enquiries regarding the above.
Published in The Star on Aug. 24, 2020
