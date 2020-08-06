|
WATSON Richard Passed away at home on
July 19th 2020 aged 50 years.
A much loved and loving
son and brother.
Richard, throughout the years our family have been through some very difficult times together but never once did I stop loving you.
All I have ever wanted was the very best for you and for you to be happy.
I am so sad and heartbroken
that you're gone.
I hope that you are now with your Dad.
I will love you always Richard - Mum
Richard, I will always treasure our happy family times together.
You always had such a great sense of humour and were never short of a good story to tell. I'm so sad we
didn't have the close relationship I wanted from a big brother.
You chose a different path,
one that has hurt us all over the years.
I hope you are now at peace Richard.
I love you - Lisa
Funeral service at City Road Crematorium on Friday August 14th
at 2:45 pm.
Published in The Star on Aug. 6, 2020