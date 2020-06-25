Home

KING Rita It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Rita at Northern General Hospital
on 2nd June 2020, aged 84 years.
Rita was well-known in Sheffield and Barnsley, working for many years as a Special Needs Teacher at The Gables School in Wombwell, and latterly with Mencap in Sheffield. Vocations to which she was totally devoted.
A loving mother to Tina and Chris, her family, and many friends will miss her dearly, but continue to be inspired by her unerring support, enthusiasm, and exuberance, and celebrate her humour, and love of life.
The funeral service took place at
City Road Crematorium, Sheffield,
attended by close family and friends (due to Covid-19 restrictions).
For further details please contact
FC Funerals Sheffield 0114 4387757.
Published in The Star on June 25, 2020
