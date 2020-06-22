|
|
|
Rodgers (née Sanderson)
Rita Peacefully on 16th June, aged 77.
Beloved wife of Graham.
Much loved mum of Paul & Helen
and mother-in-law of Helen.
Adored nan of Sammie, Katy,
Brandon & Scott and great nan
to Kenzie, Brady & Crystal.
Service at Grenoside Crematorium, North Chapel on Monday 29th June
at 3pm. We often think of bygone days,
When we were all together,
The family chain is broken now,
But memories live forever:
To us she has not gone away,
Nor has she travelled far.
Just entered God's eternal home,
And left the gate ajar.
Published in The Star on June 22, 2020