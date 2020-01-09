Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Claytor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Claytor

Notice Condolences

Robert Claytor Notice
Claytor Robert (Bob) Aged 59 years, suddenly on
26th December in hospital.
Beloved husband of Ann and much
loved father of James, Emily and Daniel.
Requiem Mass at St Francis of Assisi
Church, Sandygate Road on Friday
24th January at 2:00pm followed by
private cremation.
A service will be held later to
celebrate Bob's life.
No flowers please. If wished, donations payable to the Children's Hospital Charity may be sent to Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk

Requiescat in Pace.
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -