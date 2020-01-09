|
|
|
Claytor Robert (Bob) Aged 59 years, suddenly on
26th December in hospital.
Beloved husband of Ann and much
loved father of James, Emily and Daniel.
Requiem Mass at St Francis of Assisi
Church, Sandygate Road on Friday
24th January at 2:00pm followed by
private cremation.
A service will be held later to
celebrate Bob's life.
No flowers please. If wished, donations payable to the Children's Hospital Charity may be sent to Jason Heath, John Heath and Sons, Earsham Street, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Requiescat in Pace.
Published in The Star on Jan. 9, 2020