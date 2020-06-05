|
|
|
Shepherd Robert
(Bob) Sadly passed away 4th May,
aged 94 years,
peacefully in the care of
Haythorne Place Nursing Home.
Beloved husband of the late Amy, cherished and much loved Dad of Judith, Gillian and son in law Steve. Proud and devoted Grandad of Ben, Joe and Alex, leaving many treasured memories of happy times together.
Due to current circumstances:
Private burial service,
8th June at Oughtibridge.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Age UK.
All enquiries to John Fairest
'Reunited with Mum,
Forever in our Hearts and Minds."
Published in The Star on June 5, 2020