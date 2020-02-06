Home

G E Foers & Co (Swallownest, Sheffield)
1 Aughton Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S26 4TF
0114 2875202
Robert Weston

WESTON Robert Peacefully at home on
26th January 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A much loved Husband
of the late Sandra, Dad, Grandad,
Great Grandad & Brother in law.
The funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Beighton on Wednesday 12th February at 2pm followed by Cremation at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium. No flowers by request, donations in lieu, if desired,
to Weston Park Hospital which can
be made on the day of the funeral as
a donation box will be available at
the Church or can be passed
C/o Philip Gray, G.E.Foers & Co,
1, Aughton Road, Swallownest, Sheffield. S26 4TF.
Published in The Star on Feb. 6, 2020
