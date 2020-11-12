Home

WILKINSON Robert MBE Passed away October
25th at home,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband to Mavis,
a much loved Dad, Grandad
and Great-grandad.
Cremation at Hutcliffe Wood on Monday 16th November at 10:00am.
Due to COVID restrictions family and family flowers only.
We mourn for our Dad in silence
No eyes can see us weep
But many a silent tear is shed
While others are asleep.
- Steven, Karen, Janet, Vernon, Lisa and Rob.
xxx

Grandad
You taught us how to be brave
and strong,
You made sure we knew right from wrong.
The memories that you helped
us create,
We keep with us now as we navigate.
No cape needed just a shirt
and tie,
And shiny shoes that caught
the eye.
Truly selfless through and through,
Always a privilege to be with you.
A lasting love we keep inside,
The legacy you've left behind.
Always loved by your Grandchildren and
Great-Grandchildren.
xxx
Published in The Star on Nov. 12, 2020
