Siddons Rodger Passed away peacefully
in hospital on Thursday
2nd July, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Julia, loving dad of Lydia and the late Jaimie and a much loved grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service and cremation at City Road Crematorium on Tuesday
14th July at 1.45pm to be attended by a maximum of 25.
Family flowers only, donations if desired made payable to Yorkshire Cancer Research c/o G Mirfin and Son,
2 Manvers Road, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1AY, Tel: 0114 2692933
Published in The Star on July 9, 2020
