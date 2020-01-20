|
Finch Roger Of Dronfield passed away
January 11, 2020 aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Sandra and much loved dad to Martin and Neil and
their wives Alison and Nicole.
Devoted grandad of Benjamin,
Luca, Adam and Yanni.
A much loved brother of
Trevor and Stephen and their families.
A funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday, January 24th 10.30am.
Flowers or donations for Macmillan Cancer Support can be given on the day or sent to Alfred Dunham & Son,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL.
Published in The Star on Jan. 20, 2020