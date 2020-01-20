Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd
56 Snape Hill Lane
Dronfield, Derbyshire S18 2GL
01246 494068
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:30
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Finch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Finch

Notice Condolences

Roger Finch Notice
Finch Roger Of Dronfield passed away
January 11, 2020 aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of Sandra and much loved dad to Martin and Neil and
their wives Alison and Nicole.
Devoted grandad of Benjamin,
Luca, Adam and Yanni.
A much loved brother of
Trevor and Stephen and their families.
A funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Friday, January 24th 10.30am.
Flowers or donations for Macmillan Cancer Support can be given on the day or sent to Alfred Dunham & Son,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL.
Published in The Star on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -