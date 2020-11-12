|
TOWE Roger Very Suddenly at his home on
November 4th 2020, aged 73 years.
Much Loved Husband of Janet,
Treasured and Very Proud
Dad of Caroline and Matthew,
Loving Father-in-Law of David and
Claire, Adored Gran Gran and Fa Fa
of Taylor, Delaney, Luna, Gabriel and
Grayson, Lovely Uncle of Alison and
Julia and Good Friend to many.
Funeral Service at St.James Church,
Woodhouse on Thursday, November
19th at 12.15pm followed by Interment
at Woodhouse Cemetery.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, attendees
are limited. We are also so sorry we
will not be able to raise a glass and
share memories of Roger
after the funeral.
Floral tributes or donations for
Children In Need, Rickshaw Challenge
to H. Keeton Funeral Directors,
Highfield Lane, Handsworth,
Sheffield, S13 9NA
We can't believe you've left us,
but know you didn't know,
As you would have done
your very best,
not to leave us and go.
God Bless You Always. x x
Published in The Star on Nov. 12, 2020