MIDDLETON Ronald Passed away on August 13th, 2020
aged 88 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Irene. Much Loved Father of Stephen, Tim
and Peter, Grandfather of Philip, Lucy and Archie, Great Grandfather of Emily.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
on Friday August 28th.
No flowers by request please. Donations for the RNLI to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield, S13 9NA.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Star on Aug. 25, 2020