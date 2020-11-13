|
|
|
ROYLE Ronald Anthony It is with a heavy heart,
we announce that Ronald sadly passed away on 28th October 2020, aged 87 years, after a short illness.
Now reunited with his beloved
Wife Norma.
He was a loving Dad to Chris and Gill, Grandad to Niki, Toni and Steven,
Step Dad to Andrew and Mark and
Step Grandad to Lee and Ellie.
Funeral service to be held at
Grenoside Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th November 2020.
Due to current circumstances,
the funeral is by invite only.
Published in The Star on Nov. 13, 2020