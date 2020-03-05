|
|
|
NICHOLS Rosalie Passed away peacefully on 16th February, aged 78 years.
Beloved partner of the
late Alex, loving sister of Hazel
and Margaret, and a wonderful aunt and great aunt.
Funeral Service at Christ Church, Stannington on Thursday 12th March at 10.30am, followed by the committal at Grenoside South Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to
" St. Lukes Hospice" may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Mar. 5, 2020