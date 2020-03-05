Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Nichols

Notice Condolences

Rosalie Nichols Notice
NICHOLS Rosalie Passed away peacefully on 16th February, aged 78 years.
Beloved partner of the
late Alex, loving sister of Hazel
and Margaret, and a wonderful aunt and great aunt.

Funeral Service at Christ Church, Stannington on Thursday 12th March at 10.30am, followed by the committal at Grenoside South Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but, if wished, donations made payable to
" St. Lukes Hospice" may be sent to Tomlinson & Windley,
271 Western Road, S10 1LE.
Published in The Star on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -