|
|
|
Conneally (née Peace)
Rosemary June Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on
2nd February 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Terry,
a much loved mum of Paul & John
and daughter-in-law Zoë, and
loving nan of Anna & Joseph.
A funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 2.00pm. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK can be given on the day or sent to Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL.
Published in The Star on Feb. 12, 2020