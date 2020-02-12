Home

Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd
56 Snape Hill Lane
Dronfield, Derbyshire S18 2GL
01246 494068
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
14:00
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium
Rosemary Conneally Notice
Conneally (née Peace)
Rosemary June Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on
2nd February 2020, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Terry,
a much loved mum of Paul & John
and daughter-in-law Zoë, and
loving nan of Anna & Joseph.
A funeral service will take place at Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 2.00pm. Donations, if desired, for Parkinson's UK can be given on the day or sent to Alfred Dunham & Son Ltd,
56 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield S18 2GL.
Published in The Star on Feb. 12, 2020
