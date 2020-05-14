|
GREAVES Roy Ketley Peacefully in Calow Hospital on 1st May in his 92nd year. Founder and owner of R.K. Greaves Upholsterers, The Dale, Woodseats.
Husband of the late Mary and
brother of the late Harry Keith.
Much loved by his family and friends,
he will be greatly missed.
The funeral will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on Monday 18th May at 3.30pm.
Sadly all five permitted places have been filled, so please remember
him in your thoughts at this time.
No flowers please but donations to Thornbury Animal Sanctuary would
be most welcome c/o
G & M Lunt Ltd. Funeral Directors.
1-13 Camping Lane. Abbey Lane, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0GB.
'A gentleman passed this way'
Published in The Star on May 14, 2020