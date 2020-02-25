Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Heath & Sons (Sheffield)
2-16 Earsham Street
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S4 7LS
0114 272 2222
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Ridsdale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Ridsdale

Notice Condolences

Roy Ridsdale Notice
RIDSDALE Roy Ridsdale MA (R.C.A) Passed away in hospital on February 10th aged 77 years, a much respected artist and teacher. Much loved and loving husband, father and grandfather. A celebration of his life is to be held at The Samuel Worth Chapel, The General Cemetery,
Cemetery Avenue, S11 8NT on Thursday March 5th at 12.30pm. Floral tributes may be taken on the day or if wished donations in lieu made payable to either The British Heart Foundation or The R.S.P.B may be sent to
John Heath & Sons, 4-16 Earsham St, Sheffield, S4 7LS or online at www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -