Roy Turner

Roy Turner Notice
TURNER Roy Passed away peacefully on
11th February 2020, aged 83 years.
Much loved husband of the late Renee, devoted dad of Pearl, Carol,
Jacqueline, Linda and Nicola,
a loving father-in-law, grandad
and great-grandad and a dear brother of David, Shirley and the late Maureen.
Funeral Service at City Road Crematorium on Wednesday,
26th February at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations payable to
County Air Ambulance HELP Appeal
may be given on the day.
Published in The Star on Feb. 19, 2020
