|
|
|
POOLE (née Kay)
Ruth Passed away peacefully on
31st July 2020, aged 100 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Alf. Devoted Mum, Mum-in-Law, Gram, Great-Gram, Daughter, Sister and Auntie. Will be greatly missed by all her family.
Due to current restrictions a private service will be held at City Road Crematorium on Thursday 13th August at 10.15am. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu may be sent to British Heart Foundation or Alzheimer's Society directly.
The world changes from year to year,
our lives from day to day,
but the love and memory of you,
shall never pass away.
Published in The Star on Aug. 8, 2020