Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Poole

Notice Condolences

Ruth Poole Notice
POOLE (née Kay)
Ruth Passed away peacefully on
31st July 2020, aged 100 years.
Much loved Wife of the late Alf. Devoted Mum, Mum-in-Law, Gram, Great-Gram, Daughter, Sister and Auntie. Will be greatly missed by all her family.

Due to current restrictions a private service will be held at City Road Crematorium on Thursday 13th August at 10.15am. Family flowers only please. If wished, donations in lieu may be sent to British Heart Foundation or Alzheimer's Society directly.

The world changes from year to year,
our lives from day to day,
but the love and memory of you,
shall never pass away.
Published in The Star on Aug. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -