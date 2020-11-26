|
|
|
BARAM née Denial
Sandra Passed away on
November 19th 2020, aged 75 years.
The Loving Wife of Steven, much loved Mum of Tracey, Wendy, Zoe and Amanda, dearly loved and Special Nan and Great Nan.
The Funeral Service will take place
at City Road Crematorium on
Tuesday December 1st at 1.45pm.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions,
places have already been allocated.
Family Flowers only please, donations made payable to Chesterfield Royal Hospital on behalf of the High Dependency Unit to H.Keeton Funeral Directors, Highfield Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield,S13 9NA
Published in The Star on Nov. 26, 2020