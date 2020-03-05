Home

Dawson (née Mills)
Sandra Passed away March 5th 2018.

If I could have just one wish,
One that would come true,
I would wish with all my heart,
That I still had you.
With love I think of you today,
But that is nothing new,
I thought about you yesterday,
And the days before that too.
Your memory is my keepsake,
With which I'll never part,
And I will keep you in my heart.
Love, God Bless
Loving husband Michael xxx
Also remembering our 54th Wedding Anniversary on March 12th xx
Published in The Star on Mar. 5, 2020
