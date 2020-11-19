Home

POWERED BY

Services
G & M Lunt Funeral Directors
1-13 Camping Lane
Sheffield , South Yorkshire S8 0GB
0114 2745508
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Hobson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Hobson

Notice Condolences

Sandra Hobson Notice
HOBSON Sandra Passed away
peacefully at home on
31 October 2020,
aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of John,
treasured mum of Claire and Richard, mother-in-law of Erin and grandma of Bennett and Walker. Private cremation service due to current restrictions
A service and celebration of life to follow in 2021. Please email [email protected]
to be updated once arrangements
for this have been made.
Donations in lieu of flowers for the
British Heart Foundation
would be appreciated c/o G&M Lunt Funeral Directors, 1-13 Camping Lane, Abbey Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -