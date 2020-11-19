|
|
|
HOBSON Sandra Passed away
peacefully at home on
31 October 2020,
aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of John,
treasured mum of Claire and Richard, mother-in-law of Erin and grandma of Bennett and Walker. Private cremation service due to current restrictions
A service and celebration of life to follow in 2021. Please email [email protected]
to be updated once arrangements
for this have been made.
Donations in lieu of flowers for the
British Heart Foundation
would be appreciated c/o G&M Lunt Funeral Directors, 1-13 Camping Lane, Abbey Lane, Sheffield S8 0GB.
Published in The Star on Nov. 19, 2020