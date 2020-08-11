|
RAINBOW (née Firth)
Sandra Passed away at home on
28th July 2020, aged 74 years.
Treasured mum of Kathryn, Kevan and Sara, a beloved nan and great-nan, and a loving sister, sister-in-law and auntie.
Funeral service at Shiregreen Cemetery on Tuesday, 18th August at 1.45pm prior to burial.
Family flowers only please.
Kind donations may be sent direct to Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity or online on the JustGiving page.
Sandra
For once I cannot think of anything funny to say, so I'll stick to the truth.
Love Never Dies.
Always Harvey.
Published in The Star on Aug. 11, 2020