|
|
|
Riley Sandra
(Nee Hobson) Passed away peacefully at home with her loving daughter Michelle by her bedside. Much loved wife to the late Ted. Beloved Mum to Debra & husband Bill, Robert & wife Gill, Shaun & wife Tracy, Michelle & husband Phil. Patricia & husband Anthony, Dear Sister to Ray.
A devoted Nan to William & wife Jen, Matthew, Julian & wife Daniella, Emily & partner Jamie, Richard & partner Milly, Olivia, Thomas, Karenza & Makenzi. A Great Grandma to Ebony, Noah, Thomas, Cora, Teddy, Ava & Maisie.
Loving and kind in all her ways,
upright and just to the end of her days,
sincere and true, in her heart and mind, beautiful memories she left behind. The depths of sorrow we cannot tell,
of the loss of one we loved so well,
and while she sleeps a peaceful sleep,
her memory we will always keep.
A private funeral will be held on Monday 11th May at Grenoside Crematorium in the South Chapel at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations can be forwarded directly to the NHS.
Published in The Star on May 5, 2020