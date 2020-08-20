|
KENNY nee Hodgkinson
Sarah Ann (Sally) Peacefully on August 12th,
aged 72 years.
Beloved wife of Ken, much loved mum of Darren, mother-in-law of Sam,
a special nanan of Abby, Ethan and Ellie-Jane, great nanan of Harvey
and sister-in-law of Brian.
Service and cremation at
City Road Crematorium on
Friday August 28th at 3.45pm.
Family flowers only, but if wished donations payable to
'SHC Fund number 5363' for the
Macmillan Unit for Palliative Care, NGH
may be sent to John Heath & Sons,
Hollinsend Funeral Home,
354 Mansfield Road,
Sheffield. S12 2AS or made on line at
www.JohnHeath.co.uk
Published in The Star on Aug. 20, 2020