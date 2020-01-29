Home

Wm. Simpson & Son (Sheffield)
103 Fitzwalter Road
Sheffield, South Yorkshire S2 2SP
0114 272 3928
Sarah Mills Notice
MILLS (née Howard)
Sarah Louise Late of Skye Edge.
Died tragically at her home in
Leigh-on-Sea on January 6th 2020, aged 51 years.
An intelligent, caring woman Sarah will be so sadly missed by her husband and soulmate Dave. Her loving mum Margaret, brother Jon and wife Karen. Sophie, Max, auntie Lynne and uncle Frank and her numerous cousins.
Funeral to be held at City Road Crematorium on January 31st
at 3:15 pm. No flowers please but donations for the Cats Protection charity may be given or sent to
W Simpson & Son, 103 Fitzwalter Road, S2 2SP.
Published in The Star on Jan. 29, 2020
