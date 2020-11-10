|
|
|
O'Beirne Seamus The very sadly regretted death of Seamus occurred in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield on October 31st, 2020 at the age of 87 years.
Seamus is survived by his sister Sheila, his brothers Noel, Rory and Fintan, brother in law, sisters in law and
his many Nieces and Nephews.
He will be sadly missed by all his
family and great friends in
Ireland and Sheffield.
He will also be sadly missed
by the wonderful staff in the
Sheffcare Retirement Home,
Paddock Hill, Gleadless to whom
his family are extremely grateful for all the wonderful and loving care
that they gave him.
Seamus emigrated to UK in 1950 and spent many years working in various places around the UK before eventually settling down in Sheffield.
He was a long time active member of the Gatefield Social Club where
he made many great friends.
He was a member of the
Dart Team in the Gatefield and
also a regular announcer of the
bingo numbers there.
His Funeral will take place at
Hutcliffe Wood Crematorium on
Tuesday November 17th at 12.30pm.
His ashes will be returned to Ireland for burial in the family grave in the village of Screen, Co Wexford
where both his parents and his sister Maeve are also interred.
Published in The Star on Nov. 10, 2020